Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 57.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $55.28 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.