Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $5,533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

