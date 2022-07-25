Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,893,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.