Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,901 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

