Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qudian by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qudian by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Stock Performance

NYSE QD opened at $1.16 on Monday. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a current ratio of 21.81.

Qudian Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

