Southern Copper Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 148.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.9%.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. Southern Copper has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

