SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. 1,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,123. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

