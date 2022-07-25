SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,776. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

