SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

