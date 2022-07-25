SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $437.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.12 and a 200-day moving average of $462.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

