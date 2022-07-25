Spectrum Brands (SPB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB):

7/18/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Spectrum Brands is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

