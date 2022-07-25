SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,199 shares.The stock last traded at $12.21 and had previously closed at $12.29.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

