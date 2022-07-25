StackOs (STACK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,025.00

StackOs (STACK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $38,025.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.
StackOs Coin Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
