Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 311,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $81.62. 132,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,375. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

