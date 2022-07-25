STARSHIP (STARSHIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,938.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $11,938.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.