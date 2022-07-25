Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Given New C$2.22 Price Target at Couloir Capital

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Couloir Capital to C$2.22 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Couloir Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Price Performance

STGO stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$72.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.