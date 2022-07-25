stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00031648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

