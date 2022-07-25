Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $153.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

