StockNews.com Lowers Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Buy

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Natus Medical stock remained flat at $32.96 during trading on Monday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natus Medical

Natus Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

