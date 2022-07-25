Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 4,893 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.