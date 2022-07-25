Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

