Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $839,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.59 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

