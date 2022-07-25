Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.88 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.