Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.17-$7.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 572,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,560. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.