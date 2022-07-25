swisspartners Advisors Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 514,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169,320. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

