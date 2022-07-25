swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

