swisspartners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 70,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.