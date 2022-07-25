swisspartners Ltd. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

