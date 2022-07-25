swisspartners Ltd. Sells 2,585 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. 144,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

