Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Janice P. Anderson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Director Janice P. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.37 per share, with a total value of C$73,681.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.40.

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Sylogist Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.41 and a one year high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

