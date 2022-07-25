Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SYF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,614. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

