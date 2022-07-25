Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $888,073.20 and $83,351.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
