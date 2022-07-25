T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

