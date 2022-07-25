Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 0.5%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.30 ($15.61) and last traded at €15.34 ($15.65). Approximately 12,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.42 ($15.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($19.59) price target on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Takkt Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.24 and its 200-day moving average is €15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

