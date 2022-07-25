Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLK stock opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $122.46 and a 12-month high of $177.04.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,174 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,097,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,010.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,277,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,902,000 after acquiring an additional 909,295 shares during the period.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.