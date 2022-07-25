Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $814.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The firm has a market cap of $843.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $852.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

