Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,960. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $666,145 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
