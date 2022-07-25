Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,960. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $666,145 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.