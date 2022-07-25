Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

