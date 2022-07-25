Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.840-$2.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.84-2.26 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.