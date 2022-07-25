TFC Financial Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,333.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

