TFC Financial Management Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

