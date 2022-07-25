TFC Financial Management Invests $30.34 Million in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,352,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,343,000. SES AI comprises about 8.7% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TFC Financial Management owned 0.96% of SES AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20.

About SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

