The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $4,850.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKGFF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.14) to GBX 5,000 ($59.77) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

