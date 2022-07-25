The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. 58,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,903. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

