The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Boosted by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 3.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $352,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,601. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

