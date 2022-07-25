The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.72) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.28) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

ETR:CBK opened at €6.34 ($6.40) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.22. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

