The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £598.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67. PRS REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSR. Berenberg Bank cut PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.37) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PRS REIT from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 96 ($1.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

