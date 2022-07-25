The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $59.39 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

