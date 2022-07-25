The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,486 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.30. 133,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,337. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

