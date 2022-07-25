The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $327.56 million and $321,704.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00013553 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

